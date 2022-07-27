17 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if own any

ICRA

ICRA has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, please be informed that the Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 28 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the Thirty-First Annual General Meeting, will be paid/dividend warrants will be dispatched on or before Friday, August 19, 2022. Please be informed that the register of members and share transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, July 30, 2022 to Wednesday, August 3, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the eligibility of members for payment of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. Accordingly, if the members approve the payment of dividend at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, the dividend shall be paid to all those members whose names appear in the register of members as on Friday, July 29, 2022 and to all those members whose names appear on that date as beneficial owners as per the details furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited on the close of business hours as on that date."