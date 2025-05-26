17000% rally in five years! Small-cap stock under ₹100 jumps following stock market rally

Mercury EV-Tech share price traded higher on Monday, extending rally for the second consecutive session, after the company reported its Q4 results. The small-cap stock jumped as much as 3.82% to ₹66.29 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Mercury EV-Tech share price comes after the company reported stellar earnings growth for the fourth quarter of FY25, with multifold rise in revenue and net profit.

Mercury EV Tech is an electric vehicle solutions provider, which designs, manufactures, and provides end-to-end solutions for a diverse range of electric vehicles, including 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, 4-wheelers, loaders and passenger vehicles.

Mercury EV Tech Q4 Results 2025 Mercury EV Tech reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, registering a sharp growth of 470% from ₹23.40 lakh in the year-ago period.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY25 surged by 451% to ₹30.68 crore from ₹5.57 crore, year-on-year (YoY), driven by robust market demand for its EV offerings.

At the operational front, EBITDA rose by 431% to ₹2 crore from ₹37.6 lakh in the same period last year, supported by improved operational efficiencies. The EBITDA margin stood at 5.96% in Q4FY25, compared to 6.76% in Q4FY24.

Mercury EV Tech Share Price Performance Mercury EV Tech share price has faced near-term pressure, with the stock declining 7% in the past month and down 32% year-to-date (YTD). Over the last one year, the small-cap stock has slipped 10%.

However, despite recent weakness, Mercury EV Tech share price has delivered exceptional long-term returns. The stock has surged 226% over the past two years and has generated staggering multibagger returns of 17,800% over the last five years.

At 11:20 AM, Mercury EV Tech share price was trading 0.44% higher at ₹64.13 apiece on the BSE.