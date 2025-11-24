1705% return in one year! Small-cap stock hits upper circuit; do you own?

Elitecon International share price was locked-in at 5% upper circuit on Monday, snapping its eleven session losing streak. The small-cap stock was up as much as 5% to ₹109.75 apiece on the BSE.

Elitecon International shares hit lower circuits in seven out of the previous five 11 straight sessions. The rally in the smallcap stock today was led by heavy buying volumes. Around 16 lakh Elitecon International shares changed hands on stock exchanges as against its one week average trading volume of 1 lakh shares and one month average trading volume of 4 lakh shares.

The company recently announced its Q2 results, and also declared an interim dividend.

Elitecon International reported a consolidated net profit of ₹101.87 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a fall from ₹183.61 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY26 dropped to ₹2,195.86 crore from ₹3,739.87 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

The board of directors of Elitecon International declared an Interim Dividend of Re. 0.05 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025-26.

Elitecon International dividend record date was November 12, Wednesday, for the purpose of ascertaining the name of members entitled to receive the Interim Dividend on Equity shares for the Financial Year 2025-26.

Elitecon International Share Price Performance Elitecon International share price has fallen 30% in one month and has declined 73% in three months. However, Elitecon International shares have jumped by 205% in six months, and a staggering 960% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The smallcap stock has surged 1,705% in one year, and has delivered multibagger returns of 10,350% in three years and 10,875% in the past five years.

At 1:00 PM, Elitecon International share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹109.75 apiece on the BSE.