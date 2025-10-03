175% rally in six months. What is fueling Netweb Technologies share price?

The phenomenal rally in Netweb Technologies India shows no signs of slowing, as the stock continued its upward momentum in Friday’s session, gaining another 7% to hit a new record high of ₹4,336.70 apiece. This pushed the stock’s weekly gains to 14% so far.

Despite extreme volatility in the broader market in recent weeks, the small-cap stock continued to gain steam, driven by strong interest from Dalal Street investors. This surge has resulted in 11 all-time highs in five weeks and a massive 175% surge in just six months, which has also positioned it among the top performers so far this year.

Besides, the rally comes at a time when larger-cap tech stocks continue to slide amid concerns over US visa fees.

Investors appear confident in the company’s prospects amid the rapidly expanding AI and high-performance computing (HPC) space, where demand for advanced GPU-based platforms has surged across industries. The company has received multiple orders in this space in recent weeks, further strengthening its AI revenue outlook.

The company aims to grow its AI segment, which accounted for 29% of revenue in Q1FY26, up from just 7% two years ago. It expects the segment to expand at a 40% CAGR, consistent with past trends.

Multiple orders fuel a robust rally Last week, the company received a purchase order for its Tyrone AI GPU Accelerated Systems. The order was awarded by one of the largest Indian-headquartered global providers of technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions, though the company did not disclose the client’s name.

The order value is worth ₹450 crore, which is its second order following a Rs1,734 crore contract earlier this month for the supply of servers built on Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture.

Without disclosing the client's name, the company said it would set up an AI infrastructure facility using the latest GPU-accelerated platforms, with completion targeted for the first half of FY27.

Netweb will deliver these systems through its flagship Tyrone Camarero AI platform, purpose-built for large-scale generative AI, foundational model training, and exascale computing.

Analysts note that this order could fuel strong growth in both the current and next fiscal years. They estimate the order size to be nearly 102% of projected sales for the current financial year and 72% for the following year.

Strong topline visibility As of June 30, 2025, the company’s order book stood at ₹4,142 crore. Driven by robust demand for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, the company also posted a 100% year-on-year jump in profit after tax, reaching ₹30.5 crore in Q1FY26.

Management expects the latest orders to further boost revenues and profitability in the current and coming fiscal years.