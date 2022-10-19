Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  17,580 a key resistance for Nifty

17,580 a key resistance for Nifty

1 min read . 07:25 PM ISTRam Sahgal
At Wednesday’s close of 17,512.25 , the Nifty has fallen almost 6% from its record high of 18,604 a year ago.

  • The 17,580 level is the 61.8% retracement of the 1,348 point fall from a high of 18,096 in mid September through 16,748 by the month end

MUMBAI :The Nifty has to close above the key retracement level of 17,580 for the upside momentum that gathered steam from October 13 to continue . 

The 17,580 level is the 61.8% retracement of the 1,348 point fall from a high of 18,096 in mid September through 16,748 by the month end. 

The so-called 61.8%  Fibonacci retracement will act as a supply zone as seen on Wednesday when the market made an intraday high of 17,607.60 before paring gains to close lower at 17,512.25. 

“The level should be crossed for momentum to sustain," said Rohit Srivastava, founder of analytics firm IndiaCharts. “I think there are substantial shorts in the system so some short covering should be possible."

Analysts expect the 17,400 to be strong support with resistance expected to kick in a at 17,600-17,700 levels.

“We are of the view that 17400 would be the sacrosanct support zone for the index," said Shrikant Chouhan, equity research head (retail) at Kotak Securities. “If the index trades above the same, it could move up to 17600-17700 in the near future. On the flip side, below 17400 uptrend would be vulnerable."

