176% rally in 1 year: Gautam Exim announces stock split and bonus issue

Shares of Gautam Exim remained in focus after the microcap company announced a combination of corporate actions, including a stock split and a bonus issue, following a sharp rally in its share price over the past year.

The company, which operates in the waste paper, pulp, and speciality chemicals import segment, has seen strong investor interest amid its multibagger returns.

In today's deals, the Gautam Exim stock lost 2.6% to ₹314 on BSE. In the near term, the stock has seen some volatility, declining nearly 8% over the past five sessions, while gaining about 3% over the last month. Over a six-month period, the stock has risen around 12%, and it is up about 11% so far in 2026.

However, the long-term performance remains particularly strong. The stock has delivered multibagger returns of over 176% in the past one year and an impressive 1,284% over the last five years, making it a notable multibagger in the microcap space. The company currently has a market capitalisation of around ₹99 crore and trades at a high price-to-earnings multiple of approximately 892, reflecting elevated valuations.

In a recent exchange filing, the company said shareholders have approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:2. This means every existing equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be split into two shares with a face value of ₹5 each. Alongside the split, shareholders also cleared a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:1, under which investors will receive three additional shares for every one share held post-split.

To facilitate the bonus issuance, the company plans to increase its authorised share capital from ₹5 crore to ₹13 crore. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has not yet been announced, and investors will need to hold shares in their demat accounts as of that date to qualify for both corporate actions.

What the stock split and bonus mean for investors The combined impact of the stock split and bonus issue will significantly increase the number of shares held by investors, although the overall value of their investment will remain unchanged. For instance, if a shareholder holds 10 shares prior to the record date, these will first be split into 20 shares following the 1:2 stock split. Subsequently, under the 3:1 bonus issue, the investor will receive 60 additional shares, resulting in a total holding of 80 shares.

While such corporate actions do not alter the company’s market capitalisation, they typically improve liquidity and make shares more affordable for retail investors.