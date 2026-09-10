176% return in 2026 so far! Antelopus Selan Energy falls 3% after massive rally | What’s spooking investors?

Antelopus Selan Energy Limited shares fell nearly 3% during Thursday’s intraday trading session, following a sharp rally in the first half of the week. The stock has surged nearly 20% in the last three trading sessions and appears to see some correction.

Apart from Thursday's correction, the overall bullish trend in the stock came days after the oil and gas player secured two new onshore contract areas and crude oil price rally. The recent development is likely to help the firm in expanding its asset portfolio and strengthen its presence across key operating regions.

Antelopus Selan Energy stock down after 42% rally in month | What should investors do? Antelopus Selan Energy stock was up 42% in one month and around 176% in 2026 so far. As the stock has seen a remarkable rally over the past few months, investors can avoid entry now, according to Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

“Avoid entry now as the stock is overextended following a massive rally. Wait for a retest near ₹1,050– ₹1,080 for a safer entry with SL below ₹980. While volume spikes confirm heavy buying and price stays well above all key EMAs, an overbought RSI above 70 warns of an impending short-term pullback, making fresh buying at current levels highly risky,” stated Virat Jagad.

Brent crude oil price rally Weakness in the Antelopus Selan Energy stock came as the brent crude surged to its highest level since May amid intensifying conflict between the US and Iran. Brent crude oil price held above $100 per barrel on Thursday. The rally in the crude oil price came as Iran said it was ready for more intense conflict and even vowed to resist the US naval blockade.

Antelopus Selan Energy Share Price Trend Antelopus Selan Energy stock was trading 1.48% lower at ₹1154.4 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹4,059.14 crore at 10:50 am on Thursday. The stock saw heavy selling pressure in in the early trading session as it fell nearly 3% to dip to an intraday low of ₹1,117.55 per share. It touched an intraday high mark of ₹1,169.25 per share.

The company scrip touched its 52-week high of ₹1,216 per share on BSE on September 9, 2026. The stock fell to its 52-week low of ₹1,216 per share on 357 per share on January 12, 2026. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 30.57%.

Its share price value has surged around 99.7% in six months and around 180.52% in 2026 so far. The stock has delivered close to 180.52% year to date (YTD). Antelopus Selan Energy stock has delivered 673% return in five years and around 487% return in ten years.