1800% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock jumps 5% after Capex expansion move

Small-cap multibagger stock: Sindhu Trade Links share price surged over 5% during Tuesday's trading session following the board of directors' decision to approve an expansion in capital expenditure (capex). In a filing to the exchange, the company stated that the board has sanctioned the pursuit of opportunities in Lithium and Rare Earth Mining.

Sindhu Trade Links operates in various sectors including transportation, media, investment and finance, petrol station management, power distribution, engineering projects, and overseas coal mining and trading. In the last week, the company's stock increased by 32.97%. Over the past quarter, the stock has experienced a growth of 96.12% and has risen 66.26% in the past year. This small-cap stock has surged by 1800% over the last five years.

According to data from Trendlyne, as of May 30, 2025, Sindhu Trade Links reported revenues of ₹576.52 crore, a net loss of ₹-58.98 crore, and an EBITD of ₹-50.31 crore for Q4 FY24-25.