1800% returns in five years! Multibagger stock shows resilience against stock market sell-off

Aayush Wellness share price gained nearly 2% on Friday despite weakness in the broader Indian stock market. The small-cap stock rose as much as 1.92% to ₹37.21 apiece on the BSE.
The gains in Aayush Wellness share price comes amid a weak trend on Dalal Street. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading over half a percent lower each.
Integrated healthcare and preventive wellness company, Aayush Wellness announced its strategic entry into the diabetes and metabolic health sector with the launch of “Aayush Dia Shield Tablets”.
The launch positions Aayush Wellness within the high-growth ₹366.56 billion metabolic health market, the company said in a regulatory filing on May 8.
Aayush Wellness share price has fallen 43% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has declined 63% in one year. The smallcap stock has jumped 99% in two years, and has surged by a staggering 1,825% over the past three years. Aayush Wellness share price has delivered multibagger returns of 1,800% in five years.
At 12:10 PM, Aayush Wellness share price was trading 0.74% lower at ₹36.24 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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