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1800% returns in five years! Multibagger stock shows resilience against stock market sell-off

Aayush Wellness share price has fallen 43% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has declined 63% in one year. The smallcap stock has jumped 99% in two years, and has surged by a staggering 1,825% over the past three years.

Ankit Gohel
Published8 May 2026, 12:12 PM IST
Aayush Wellness share price has delivered multibagger returns of 1,800% in five years.
Aayush Wellness share price has delivered multibagger returns of 1,800% in five years.
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Aayush Wellness share price gained nearly 2% on Friday despite weakness in the broader Indian stock market. The small-cap stock rose as much as 1.92% to 37.21 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in Aayush Wellness share price comes amid a weak trend on Dalal Street. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading over half a percent lower each.

Integrated healthcare and preventive wellness company, Aayush Wellness announced its strategic entry into the diabetes and metabolic health sector with the launch of “Aayush Dia Shield Tablets”.

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Also Read | Small-cap stock under ₹100 zooms 9% despite weak trends on Dalal Street

The launch positions Aayush Wellness within the high-growth 366.56 billion metabolic health market, the company said in a regulatory filing on May 8.

Aayush Wellness Share Price Performance

Aayush Wellness share price has fallen 43% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has declined 63% in one year. The smallcap stock has jumped 99% in two years, and has surged by a staggering 1,825% over the past three years. Aayush Wellness share price has delivered multibagger returns of 1,800% in five years.

At 12:10 PM, Aayush Wellness share price was trading 0.74% lower at 36.24 apiece on the BSE.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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