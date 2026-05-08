1800% returns in five years! Multibagger stock shows resilience against stock market sell-off

Aayush Wellness share price gained nearly 2% on Friday despite weakness in the broader Indian stock market. The small-cap stock rose as much as 1.92% to ₹37.21 apiece on the BSE.
The gains in Aayush Wellness share price comes amid a weak trend on Dalal Street. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading over half a percent lower each.
Integrated healthcare and preventive wellness company, Aayush Wellness announced its strategic entry into the diabetes and metabolic health sector with the launch of “Aayush Dia Shield Tablets”.
The launch positions Aayush Wellness within the high-growth ₹366.56 billion metabolic health market, the company said in a regulatory filing on May 8.
Aayush Wellness share price has fallen 43% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has declined 63% in one year. The smallcap stock has jumped 99% in two years, and has surged by a staggering 1,825% over the past three years. Aayush Wellness share price has delivered multibagger returns of 1,800% in five years.
At 12:10 PM, Aayush Wellness share price was trading 0.74% lower at ₹36.24 apiece on the BSE.