18000% rally in 5 years! Small-cap defence stock jumps 8% on THIS license agreement with DRDO. Do you own?

Small-cap defence stock NIBE Limited zoomed 8% in the early trading session on Tuesday, June 10, extending its rally to the third straight day as it secured a technology transfer license from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for a modular bridging system.

“NIBE Limited (“The Company”), has entered into a Licensing Agreement with Research & Development Establishment (Engrs.) (R&DE(E)), Pune, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India, Ministry of Defence, Government of India for Transfer of Technology of “Modular Bridging System” of various lengths from 14m to 46m,” the BSE Smallcap stock said in an exchange filing on Monday.