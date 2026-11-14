182% multibagger 1 yr return ! This Ice-cream maker announces bonus, stock split - Do you own? Ratio, record date detail

Sheetal Cool Products recommended a 5:1 bonus issue and a 1:2 stock split, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Record dates have not been announced. The stock closed 1.11% higher and had gained 11.39% over the previous week.

SCPL
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published14 Nov 2026, 01:35 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Ice cream maker announces stock split and bonus. Check details (AI image for representational purpose)
Ice cream maker announces stock split and bonus. Check details (AI image for representational purpose)

Bonus + stock split bonanza: Listed regional FMCG player, Sheetal Cool Products Limited, has recently announced stock split and bonus issue for investors. The corporate action announcement coincided with nearly 11.39% return over the past one week.

Sheetal Cool Products share price closed 1.11% higher on Friday, November 14, extending its bullish run over the past few months. For investors who closely track the details, here are all the details to know.

Sheetal Cool Products bonus issue

The company’s board of directors has also “recommended the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 5:1, ie 5 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of 5 each for holding every single stock of the company. Only eligible investors would receive bonus shares based on the record date.

Sheetal Cool Products stock split

The board has considered and recommended stock split in the ratio of 1:2. Which means that every company stock (with face value of 10 each), will be split into two stocks (with face value of 5 each).

The board considered and approved “sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of 5/- (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid-up, and consequential alteration of the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association,” read the BSE filing released earlier.

Sheetal Cool Products stock split will be subject to the approval of the members and such other statutory, or regulatory approvals as may be required.

Sheetal Cool Products stock split, bonus issue record date

The board is yet to notify about the record dates for the two corporate actions. Investors must own the stock before the scheduled record date to qualify for the corporate action.

Sheetal Cool Products share price trend

The stock closed 1.11% higher at 675 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 708.75 crore on Friday, November 13. Its share price value has surged 11.39% over one week, surged 16.33% in two weeks, 54% in six months, and 182% in one year.

Sheetal Cool ProductsFMCG Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock Markets182% multibagger 1 yr return ! This Ice-cream maker announces bonus, stock split - Do you own? Ratio, record date detail
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.