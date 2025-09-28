1,869% rally in five years! Multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Multibagger stock Cupid will remain in focus in Monday's trading session after the company said Q2 FY26 is gearing up to be the best quarter in Cupid Limited’s history.

Advertisement

The stock has rallied as much as 25.59 per cent in a month and has given multibagger returns in just six months by surging over 244.88 per cent and 1,869 per cent in five years.

Cupid Limited foresees best-ever Q2 FY26 performance On September 26, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman & Managing Director at Cupid, underlined that Q2 FY26 is gearing up to be the best quarter in Cupid Limited’s history, propelled by new product launches, accelerating momentum in the FMCG vertical, and a strong pipeline of institutional orders. This outlook positions Cupid to deliver record performance while laying the foundation for sustained growth across all business lines.

The company reported a total income of ₹203.18 crore during the financial year, showcasing robust growth across business verticals. With a net profit of ₹40.89 crore, it delivered a healthy net margin of over 22%, highlighting strong operational efficiency and financial discipline.

Advertisement

On the domestic front, the company’s B2C FMCG segment has scaled rapidly, generating ₹50+ crore in revenues within just a year. This growth was powered by a vast distribution network of 1.2 lakh retail outlets across India, underscoring its ability to build strong consumer connect and expand market presence.

A key highlight was the progress in the diagnostics segment, where the IVD Kits division turned profitable. With a portfolio of 15 test kits and an expanding pipeline of global registrations, this division is poised to become a significant growth driver in the coming years.

“Cupid is no longer just a contraceptive company, it is transforming into a consumer wellness and health-tech leader, with a clear focus on sustainable growth, global expansion, and innovation while ensuring personal care and preventive healthcare are accessible to all. We are entering a defining phase in our journey and, with new product launches, strong momentum in our FMCG vertical, and a robust pipeline of institutional orders, Q2 FY26 is gearing up to be the strongest quarter in our history. This reflects our strategic clarity, disciplined execution, and the strength of our evolving multi-category, multi-geography model. With robust financial resources, continuous product innovation, and a sharper go-to-market strategy, we are confident of sustaining growth momentum while creating lasting value for our shareholders,” said Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director.

Advertisement