177% returns in 5 yrs! ICICI Sec sees 51% upside potential in this small finance bank stock; do you own? Target price

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (USFB) ended lower on Wednesday, October 21. Despite the decline, the stock has surged 22.75% in one year. The Bengaluru-headquartered small finance reported stronger than expected performance in the first half of the financial year 2026-27.

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The small finance bank is likely to perform well in the coming quarters backed by stable asset quality and strong growth, according to ICICI Securities, which sees nearly 51% upside potential in the bank stock.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price target The small finance bank showcased robust earnings momentum in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27, which continued in Q2FY27 as well. The bank delivered a robust 2.4% RoA/~20% RoE, supported by strong AUM growth of 32% YoY.

“Taking cognisance of the better-than-expected financial performance in H1FY27, management now anticipates full-year FY27 RoA to exceed its initial guidance range of 2%,” noted ICICI Securities in its report highlighting that a 25 basis points (bps) repo rate hike poses a 10 bps headwind to NIM compression in H2FY27.

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Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price target The brokerage maintained its ‘Buy’ recommendation for the stock and revised target price upwards. “Backed by stable asset quality, strong growth, and well-timed capital raise of INR 4.1bn via a preferential issuance to IFC & others, we maintain BUY with an upwardly revised TP of INR 95 (earlier INR 90), basis 2x Sep’27E BVPS.” The brokerage sees nearly 51% upside potential in the stock.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price trend The stock closed 1.92% lower at ₹61.95 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹12,098.62 crore on Wednesday. Its share price value has declined 4.28% in one month, and around 5.77% in three months.

Despite the decline, its share price value has surged 16.10% in 2026 so far. The stock has jumped 22.75% in one year and around 61% in two years. The small finance bank stock has delivered 177.18% return in five years.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.