$188 billion exodus: Massive retreat of funds from Chinese stocks and bonds diminishes dragon's global clout4 min read 16 Sep 2023, 01:28 PM IST
The massive retreat of funds from Chinese stocks and bonds diminishes the market's clout in global portfolios and accelerates its decoupling from the rest of the world
A massive retreat of funds from Chinese stocks and bonds is diminishing the market’s clout in global portfolios and accelerating its decoupling from the rest of the world.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message