188% up in 2026, DEE Development Engineers order book tops ₹2500 cr mark spans power, oil & gas, heavy fabrication

DEE Development Engineers, a leading engineering and process piping solutions provider, today announced that its order book had crossed ₹2,500 crore as of September 30, 2026, reaching ₹2,531 crore.

During the September quarter, the company secured orders worth ₹225 crore, including amendments and currency fluctuations, while order execution stood at ₹129.74 crore during the month.

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With September's performance, the company's cumulative order inflows for FY2026–27 reached ₹1,178.65 crore, including amendments and currency fluctuations, while cumulative order execution stood at ₹591.52 crore as of September 30, 2026.

The figures reflect continued business activity across DEE's domestic and international operations, spanning process piping, heavy fabrication, gas plants, and power generation. DEE India continued to record business across its power, oil and gas, and other industrial segments, the company said in its filing.

Its Thailand subsidiary remained active in the power segment, while DEE Fabricom India continued execution across heavy fabrication. The company also recorded activity through its gas plant and power generation businesses, reflecting the breadth of its operating portfolio.

K. L. Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of DEE Development Engineers Limited, said the company had invested in building a broader manufacturing platform across piping, fabrication, and seamless pipes. Its focus is now on coordinating these capabilities more efficiently, improving throughput and ensuring that every additional tonne manufactured contributes to better productivity and customer delivery.

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For FY27, the company is targeting order inflows of over ₹2,000 crore, core revenue of ₹1,400–1,500 crore, and core EBITDA margins of 18–20%. Bansal said achieving these targets would require a sharper focus on execution, cost per tonne, and working capital discipline.

He added that the company sees opportunities to deepen its presence in established markets while developing newer applications, with a priority on pursuing growth while strengthening the quality of its earnings and returns.

DEE remains focused on improving utilization across its expanded manufacturing facilities, strengthening execution discipline, and managing working capital as it progresses through FY27. Its manufacturing capabilities across India and Thailand support its participation in domestic and international projects, while its broader portfolio provides opportunities across established energy markets and emerging industrial applications.

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Stock delivers 188% return in 2026 Even as the broader market remained under pressure in 2026, the stock soared to multiple new highs, rallying 188% so far this year to reach ₹604 apiece. The rally marked a sharp reversal from its 31% decline in 2025.

The phenomenal rally was supported by a strengthening order book, which was also reflected in the company's financial performance in recent quarters. In FY26, the company's revenue crossed ₹1,000 crore for the first time, while its profit jumped to ₹77 crore.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.