Stock market watchers or traders should note that the shares of Adani Gas, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Sinclairs Hotels Limited, Ultramarine & Pigments Limited, Bharat Forge Limited, Route Mobile Limited, Redington (India), Hitachi Energy India, Birlasoft Limited, TCS, Zensar Technologies, Safari Industries (India) Limited, RPG Life Sciences Limited, Neuland Laboratories, Piramal Enterprises Limited, Zydus Wellness, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd are going to trade ex-dividend tomorrow are the Board of the companies have fixed 15th July 2022 as the record date for the purpose of dividend. As the country follows a T+2 rolling settlement for the distribution of shares, these stocks will become ex-dividend tomorrow. The ex-date usually falls one day before the record date, which means you must own the aforementioned stocks before that day in order to be eligible to receive the announced dividend amount.

Adani Gas

On 4th July, the Board of the companies informed stock exchanges that “Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Friday, 15th July, 2022 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Re. 0.25/- (@ 25%) per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2021-22. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 28th July, 2022, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable. We would further like to inform that the Company has fixed Tuesday, 19th July, 2022 as the cut-off date for ascertaining the names of the members holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialised form, who will be entitled to cast their votes electronically in respect of the businesses to be transacted as per the Notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM."

Adani Gas shares closed today at ₹2,670.90 level down by 4.53% from its previous close.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

The Board of the company has informed stock exchanges by saying that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Friday, 15th July, 2022 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs. 5/- (@ 250%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2021- 22. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 28th July, 2022, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable."

The shares of Adani Ports closed today at ₹728 down by 0.53% from its previous close.

Adani Enterprises Ltd

The Board of the company has said in BSE filing that “Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Friday, 15th July, 2022 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Re. 1/- (@ 100%) per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2021-22. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 28th July, 2022, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable."

The shares of Adani Enterprises closed at ₹2,353.10 down by 0.53% from its previous close.

Sinclairs Hotels Limited

“The Board recommended a dividend of 50% i.e ₹1 per equity share of Rs. 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday July 22, 2022. The record date for the purposes of the Annual General Meeting and payment of final dividend is Friday July 15, 2022," the Board of the company has said in BSE filing.

The shares of Sinclairs Hotels closed today at ₹87.35 down by 0.46% from its previous close.

Ultramarine & Pigments Limited

On 24th May, the Board of the company said in BSE filing that they have “Recommended payment of dividend of Rs.5.00 (Rupees five) per equity share of the face value of Rs.21- (Rupees two) each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 61st Annual General Meeting (ACM). The Company has fixed Friday, 15th July, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to the dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2022."

The stock closed today at ₹329 up by 1.17% from its previous close.

Bharat Forge Limited

“This is further to our letter dated May 16, 2022, wherein it was informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, May 16, 2022, had inter alia recommended final dividend of Rs. 5.50/- i.e. at the rate of 275% per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the purpose of determining entitlement of members to final dividend, the Company has fixed Friday, July 15, 2022 as the Record Date. The payment of dividend, if approved at the 61 st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 will be made on or after Friday, August 19, 2022.

Bharat Forge shares closed today at ₹639.50 up by 1.01% from its previous close of ₹633.10.

Route Mobile Limited

The Board of the company has informed stock exchanges that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Record Date has been fixed as Friday, July 15, 2022 (‘Record Date’) for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of Members to the Final Dividend of ₹2/- per equity share on the face value of ₹10/- each on the equity shares of the Company for the FY 2021-22. If the final dividend as recommended by the board of directors is approved at the ensuing AGM, payment of such dividend will be made within 30 days from the date of approval by the Members.

Route Mobile shares closed today at ₹1,271.80, down by 0.71% from its previous close of ₹1280.85.

Redington (India) Ltd

Redington (India) has announced an equity dividend of 330.00 per cent, or ₹6.6 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2022. “Further to our communication on declaration of dividend dated May 21, 2022, the Record date for payment of dividend, as recommended by the Board, is fixed as Friday, July 15, 2022," the Board of the company has informed BSE.

The stock closed at ₹132.00 up by 0.46% from its previous close of ₹131.40.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

The third annual general meeting of the firm is coming up, and the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3.00 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 2 each, subject to shareholders’ approval. For the purpose of dividend, the Board of the company have informed stock exchanges that “The dividend, if declared at the Third Annual General Meeting, will be paid on and from July 25, 2022 to those Members who hold shares in physical form and whose name appears on the Company's Register of Members as holders of Equity Shares on July 15, 2022 and in respect of shares held in electronic form, to the Beneficial Owners of the shares as at the close of business hours on July 15, 2022 as per details to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited."

Hitachi Energy shares closed today at ₹3,468.00 up by 1.27% from its previous close of ₹3424.55 per share.

Birlasoft Limited

For the fiscal year 2021–2022, the board of the firm has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 2 each (150 percent), subject to approval by the shareholders at the company's next annual general meeting (AGM). “The Record Date to determine the members who will be eligible to receive final dividend, if approved at the ensuing AGM, will be Friday, July 15, 2022. The said dividend, if approved, will be paid as per statutory timelines," the Board of the company has said in BSE filing.

The stock closed at ₹346.20 level today, up by 2.81% from its previous close of ₹336.75.

TCS

The directors of the company have announced an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share of ₹1 each at the board meeting held on July 8, 2022. “The interim dividend shall be paid on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, July 16, 2022, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," the Board of the company have informed BSE.

TCS shares closed at ₹3,040.50 level today, down by 1.43% from its previous close.

Zensar Technologies Limited

The Board of the company has set Friday, July 15, 2022 as the record date for the payment of the final dividend of INR 3.50 (175 percent) per equity share with a face value of INR 2.00 for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, subject to approval by the members at the 59th AGM.

The stock closed at ₹255.30 today, up by 0.039% from its previous close.

Safari Industries (India) Limited

The Board of the Directors of the company have informed stock exchanges that “With reference to our letter dated 13th May 2022, the Board of Directors recommended dividend of Rs.0.80/- ( 40%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2021-22 for the approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 for determining entitlement of Members for dividend on equity shares for FY2021-22, the Company has fixed Friday, 15th July 2022 as the Record Date and for the purpose of transmission and transposition of equity shares held in physical mode, the Register of Members will be closed from Saturday, 16th July 2022 to Friday, 29th July 2022 (both days inclusive)."

Safari Ind shares closed today at ₹985.00 level, up by 0.49% from its previous close of ₹980.15.

RPG Life Sciences Limited

For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2022, the firm has proposed paying a final dividend of Rs. 9.60 per equity share, subject to the approval of the Members at the next AGM, which will be placed on Friday, July 29 2022. For the purpose of dividend, the Board of the company have said in BSE filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, July 15, 2022, as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend, if approved by the Members at the AGM."

The stock closed at ₹578.90 level today, down by 0.73% from its previous close.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd

Subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders, the Board of Directors has proposed paying a final dividend of Rs. 5.00 (50 percent) per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022. “The Record Date for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and payment of final dividend is July 15, 2022. The final dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on and from August 12, 2022," the Board has informed BSE.

The stock closed at ₹1,199.00 level today, down by 3.67% from its previous close.

Piramal Enterprises Limited

“The Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 33/- (Rupees Thirty-Three only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (i.e. @ 1,650%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, 15th July, 2022, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the names of Members eligible for final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022. If the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the AGM, such dividend will be paid/dispatched, subject to deduction of tax at source, after the AGM," the company has informed BSE.

The stock closed at ₹1,698.15 level today, down by 0.72% from its previous close.

Zydus Wellness Ltd

At their meeting on May 17, 2022, the Board of Directors proposed a final dividend of Rs. 5.00/ (@ 50%) per equity share of Rs. 10/, subject to approval by the shareholders at the subsequent Annual General Meeting, which is planned for July 29, 2022. “In compliance with regulation 42(1) of the Listing Regulations, we inform that the Record Date has been fixed as Friday, July 15, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of Members to the Final Dividend for the financial year 2021‐22, recommended by the Board of Directors subject to the approval of the same by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company shall make the payment of dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, on or after August 4, 2022 subject to the approval of the same by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on July 29, 2022," the Board of Directors have informed BSE.

The stock closed at ₹1,560.15 level today, down by 0.61% from its previous close.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

At its meeting held on May 28, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company recommended a dividend of Rs. 11.55 (231%) per Ordinary (Equity) Share of the face value of Rs. 5 each. “The Dividend on Ordinary (Equity) Shares for the year ended 31st March, 2022, as recommended by the Board of Directors and as may be declared at the AGM, will be paid/dispatched after 5th August, 2022 to those Shareholders or their mandates whose names appear as Beneficial Owners as at the end of the business hours on Friday, 15th July, 2022, in the list of Beneficial Owners to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited in respect of the shares held in electronic form; and whose names appear as Members in the Register of Members of the Company as at the end of the business hours on Friday, 15th July, 2022, after giving effect to valid request(s) received for transmission/transposition of shares and lodged with the Company/ its Registrar & Share Transfer Agents on or before Friday, 15th July, 2022," the Board of the company have said in BSE filing.

The stock closed today at ₹1,140.40, down by 0.55% from its previous close.

Ashok Leyland

“The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have recommended a dividend of Re.1/- per equity share of Re.1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 to the shareholders for approval. The said dividend, if approved at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’), shall be paid on or before August 27, 2022. For the purpose of AGM and payment of dividend, the Register of Members will be closed from Saturday, July 16, 2022 to Friday, July 29, 2022 (both days inclusive) and the Record date is July 15, 2022," the company has informed stock exchanges.

The stock closed today at ₹143.45, up by 0.035% from its previous close.