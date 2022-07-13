19 stocks to trade ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if you own any13 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 06:13 PM IST
- As the country follows a T+2 rolling settlement for the distribution of shares, these stocks will become ex-dividend tomorrow.
Stock market watchers or traders should note that the shares of Adani Gas, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Sinclairs Hotels Limited, Ultramarine & Pigments Limited, Bharat Forge Limited, Route Mobile Limited, Redington (India), Hitachi Energy India, Birlasoft Limited, TCS, Zensar Technologies, Safari Industries (India) Limited, RPG Life Sciences Limited, Neuland Laboratories, Piramal Enterprises Limited, Zydus Wellness, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd are going to trade ex-dividend tomorrow are the Board of the companies have fixed 15th July 2022 as the record date for the purpose of dividend. As the country follows a T+2 rolling settlement for the distribution of shares, these stocks will become ex-dividend tomorrow. The ex-date usually falls one day before the record date, which means you must own the aforementioned stocks before that day in order to be eligible to receive the announced dividend amount.