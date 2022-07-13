19 stocks to trade ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if you own any

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

At its meeting held on May 28, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company recommended a dividend of Rs. 11.55 (231%) per Ordinary (Equity) Share of the face value of Rs. 5 each. “The Dividend on Ordinary (Equity) Shares for the year ended 31st March, 2022, as recommended by the Board of Directors and as may be declared at the AGM, will be paid/dispatched after 5th August, 2022 to those Shareholders or their mandates whose names appear as Beneficial Owners as at the end of the business hours on Friday, 15th July, 2022, in the list of Beneficial Owners to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited in respect of the shares held in electronic form; and whose names appear as Members in the Register of Members of the Company as at the end of the business hours on Friday, 15th July, 2022, after giving effect to valid request(s) received for transmission/transposition of shares and lodged with the Company/ its Registrar & Share Transfer Agents on or before Friday, 15th July, 2022," the Board of the company have said in BSE filing.