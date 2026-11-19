SC Agrotech share price: Shares of SC Agrotech hit upper circuit as soon as the Indian stock market opened on Thursday, November 19. The small cap stock has rallied and hit upper circuit for the fourth straight trading session. With this, the stock has delivered nearly 227% rally over the past six months.

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The sharp uptick during Thursday’s trading session came a day after SC Agrotech Limited announced a crucial business update.

The company’s board of directors approved the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Friday, December 11, 2026. THe EGM will be held to consider key corporate actions including authorised share capital, sub-dividing equity shares, and issuing of bonus shares.

SC Agrotech EGM SC Agrotech’s EGM is scheduled to take place in December. Increasing the authorised share capital, stock split and bonus issue are among the primary agendas of the EGM, as per the company’s press release.

SC Agrotech bonus issue, stock split The EGM will “consider and approve split of equity shares of the company from the face value of ₹10 into face value of Re 1 per equity share,” as per the BSE filing. Apart from stock split, the board will also consider and approve “issuance of bonus share.”

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SC Agrotech expansion plan The company received a form of non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) from WebCodeGenie. The LOI is regarding a potential strategic investment and international commercialisation collaboration for the AgriBridge digital agriculture platform.

As per the letter, SC Agrotech is proposed to retain 75% ownership immediately after the contemplated subscription. “This is not a sale of existing shares for cash proceeds to the listed parent,” highlighted the company in its press release. Apart from the equity subscription, proposal envisages an expansion programme involving an investment of up to ₹40 crore over 48 months

SC Agrotech share price trend The stock opened higher during Thursday’s trading session. SC Agrotech stock surged 4.99% to an intraday high of ₹75.79 per share on BSE on Thursday, November 19.

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Extending their gains for the fourth consecutive trading session, the shares also breached their previous 52-week high to touch a fresh peak of ₹75.79 apiece.

The stock has delivered 27% return over the past one week, 125% return over the past one month, 227% return in six months and around 267% return in one year.