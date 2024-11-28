1900% rally in 5-year! Multibagger IT stock is close to record high despite the stock market crash

Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock Ceinsys Tech Ltd share price that has given 1900% returns in 5 years is trading close to 1 year or 52 week high which happens to be its record high too despite stock market crash.

The Ceinsys Tech share price opened at ₹1452.80 on BSE on Thursday, lower than previous close of ₹1486.50. Ceinsys Tech share price however gained further to intraday highs of ₹1540, marking gains of close to 4% despite stock market crash, The Ceinsys Tech share price is also trading near its 52- week high of ₹1588.60, which also happens to be its record high.

Ceinsys Tech share price that has gained 293% in last one year has gained more than 1900% in last 5 years , giving Multibagger returns to investors.

One of the key suppliers of technological solutions in the IT-enabled industry is Ceinsys Tech Limited. Along with other technical services and solutions, it is widely known for its proficiency in geospatial engineering.

It provides a wide range of geospatial intelligence services, such as enterprise web solutions, data analytics, data production, decision support

For the quarter ended September 2024, Ceinsys Tech operational revenues grew by 54% year-on-year to ₹90 crores, Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation grew by 71% year on-year to Rs17 crores, with an Ebitda margin of 18.67%. Net profit was at ₹12 crores, which represents a growth of around 149% year-on-year, and net profit margins stood at 13%.

Ceinsys Tech share price also remains in focus also as had received Certificate of Appreciation for its appreciable role and best services in project establishment and monitoring the project to supply safe and clean drinking water in the rural areas under the Jal Jeevan Mission by the State Water and Sanitation Mission of State of Uttar Pradesh.