1900% rally in 5-year! Multibagger IT stock is close to record high despite the stock market crash

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated28 Nov 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock Ceinsys Tech Ltd share price that has given 1900% returns in 5 years is trading close to 1 year or 52 week high which happens to be its record high too despite stock market crash.

The Ceinsys Tech share price opened at 1452.80 on BSE on Thursday, lower than previous close of 1486.50. Ceinsys Tech share price however gained further to intraday highs of 1540, marking gains of close to 4% despite stock market crash, The Ceinsys Tech share price is also trading near its 52- week high of 1588.60, which also happens to be its record high.

Ceinsys Tech share price that has gained 293% in last one year has gained more than 1900% in last 5 years , giving Multibagger returns to investors.

One of the key suppliers of technological solutions in the IT-enabled industry is Ceinsys Tech Limited. Along with other technical services and solutions, it is widely known for its proficiency in geospatial engineering.

It provides a wide range of geospatial intelligence services, such as enterprise web solutions, data analytics, data production, decision support

For the quarter ended September 2024, Ceinsys Tech operational revenues grew by 54% year-on-year to 90 crores, Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation grew by 71% year on-year to Rs17 crores, with an Ebitda margin of 18.67%. Net profit was at 12 crores, which represents a growth of around 149% year-on-year, and net profit margins stood at 13%.

Ceinsys Tech share price also remains in focus also as had received Certificate of Appreciation for its appreciable role and best services in project establishment and monitoring the project to supply safe and clean drinking water in the rural areas under the Jal Jeevan Mission by the State Water and Sanitation Mission of State of Uttar Pradesh.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    Popular in Markets

