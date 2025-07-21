1900% rally in five years. Why is GPT Infra share price skyrocketing today?

GPT Infraprojects share price surged as much as 12 per cent in Monday's trading session after the company bagged ₹351 crore order. At 1:25 pm, GPT Infraprojects stock was trading at ₹139 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on July 21.

GPT Infraprojects shares have remained positive in short term despite market volatility. The stock has gained over 9.28 per cent in a month and over 3 per cent in six months.

The stock has given multibagger returns by soaring over 1,988.97 per cent in five years.

GPT Infraprojects new order details In an exchange filing dated July 21, the company announced that it has received an order contract from Agra Gwalior Highway Private Limited to construct new Major Bridge including Cable Stayed Bridge over Chambal River at Agra – Gwalior Greenfield Highway Project.

According to the exchange filing, the size of the contract is ₹351 crore.

“ GPT Infraprojects Limited (GPTINFRA) is pleased to announce that the Company has received the following contract totaling to ₹351 Crore,” the company said in the filing.

Kolkata-based GPT Infraprojects is a premier infrastructure company, operates through two segments viz. Infrastructure and Sleeper.

The company is an established Railway focused infrastructure player, engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways and Roads for Government contracts. In Sleeper segment, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for Railways in India and Africa.

The company has strong project execution capabilities, healthy financial base, and enviable growth prospects across all areas of operation. The outstanding order book for the Company now stands at ₹3,852.65 crore with total order inflow for Fiscal 2026 of ₹396 crore.