193% Returns in 1 Year: Multibagger railway PSU stock hits upper circuit for second straight day on order win, Q4 show
RVNL Share Price Today: Shares of RVNL gained 4.48 per cent on Wednesday to hit a fresh 52-week high mark for the second straight session over robust Q4 results.
RVNL Share Price Today: Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) extended their winning streak for the second straight session, surging nearly 15 per cent during the period to hit a lifetime record-high mark on Wednesday, May 22. RVNL has given multi-bagger returns to investors over the last one-to-three-year periods. The railway public-sector undertaking (PSU) is a construction arm of the railway ministry for projects and transportation infra development.
