Multibagger penny stock: The shares of Dhruva Capital Services have witnessed a remarkable surge over the past few years, consistently hitting new highs and achieving significant milestones.

From a modest ₹1.95 per share five years ago, the stock has skyrocketed by an impressive 2,936.78 per cent, currently trading at ₹408 per share.

For prospective, if an investor would have invested over ₹1 lakh in the Dhruva Capital Services stock five years ago and retained the investment would now see it grow to ₹1.10 crore.

However, the multibagger stock has failed to impress short-term investors. The stock has fallen over 32.80 per cent over a month and over 43.67 per cent.

Dhruva Capital Services share price declined over 5 per cent on Thursday, February 13, hitting intraday low to ₹214.70 per share, against previous close at ₹225.95 on Wednesday.

On January 28, the stock witnessed substantial activity today, hitting a new 52-week low of ₹263. The stock has underperformed its sector by 3.69 per cent, reflecting a notable downturn.

Dhruva Capital Services financial results The company had announced its financial results for the quarter ending December 2024 on February 12, 2025, which highlighted a stable performance for the period.

Dhruva Capital Services reported a 69.23 per cent decline in net profit, reaching ₹0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024, compared to ₹0.26 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the company's sales surged by 93.75 per cent to ₹0.62 crore in December 2024, up from ₹0.32 crore in December 2023.

Dhruva Capital Services Limited is an India-based non-banking financial company (NBFC), which is engaged in the business of Investment and Financing. The Company's operations are based primarily on one segment, that is, financial services such as hire-purchase, lease, interest on ICD, loans, and advances.