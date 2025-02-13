₹1.95 to ₹215: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.10 crore in four years

Multibagger penny stock: The shares of Dhruva Capital Services have witnessed a remarkable surge over the past few years, consistently hitting new highs and achieving significant milestones.

From a modest ₹1.95 per share five years ago, the stock has skyrocketed by an impressive 2,936.78 per cent, currently trading at ₹408 per share.

For prospective, if an investor would have invested over ₹1 lakh in the Dhruva Capital Services stock five years ago and retained the investment would now see it grow to ₹1.10 crore.

However, the multibagger stock has failed to impress short-term investors. The stock has fallen over 32.80 per cent over a month and over 43.67 per cent.

Dhruva Capital Services share price declined over 5 per cent on Thursday, February 13, hitting intraday low to ₹214.70 per share, against previous close at ₹225.95 on Wednesday.

On January 28, the stock witnessed substantial activity today, hitting a new 52-week low of ₹263. The stock has underperformed its sector by 3.69 per cent, reflecting a notable downturn.

Dhruva Capital Services financial results The company had announced its financial results for the quarter ending December 2024 on February 12, 2025, which highlighted a stable performance for the period.

Dhruva Capital Services reported a 69.23 per cent decline in net profit, reaching ₹0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024, compared to ₹0.26 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the company's sales surged by 93.75 per cent to ₹0.62 crore in December 2024, up from ₹0.32 crore in December 2023.

Dhruva Capital Services Limited is an India-based non-banking financial company (NBFC), which is engaged in the business of Investment and Financing. The Company's operations are based primarily on one segment, that is, financial services such as hire-purchase, lease, interest on ICD, loans, and advances.

Its products include individual products and business products. Its business products include Business Loan, Channel Financing Loans, Invoice Discounting Solutions, Purchase Order Funding Solutions, Working Capital Demand Loans, Commercial Vehicle Finance, Construction Finance, among others. Its individual products include personal loans, loans against property, and gold loans.