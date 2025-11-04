19,500% returns in five years: Small-cap stock Colab Platforms hits upper circuit for 96 consecutive trading sessions

Colab Platforms share price hit 2% upper circuit on Tuesday, driven by sustained buying momentum in the stock. The smallcap stock was locked at its 52-week high of ₹196.70 apiece on the BSE.

Colab Platforms shares have now hit the upper circuit for 96 consecutive sessions, marking an exceptional rally in the Indian stock market.

The diversified technology company recently announced its decision to foray into the semiconductor manufacturing and OSAT industry by incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary, Colab Semiconductor Private Limited.

This expansion will complement Colab Platform’s portfolio, which includes recent ventures in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, E-sports, Fintech, and Drone Technologies, positioning the company as a multi-sector technology powerhouse, Colab Platforms said in a regulatory filing on October 24.

“Colab Platform’s entry into semiconductor manufacturing and OSAT segment aligns perfectly with its broader mission to participate in strategic, high-growth technology sectors that shape the future of digital economies. The move is expected to unlock multi-decade growth potential, strengthen India’s technology sovereignty, and create significant enterprise value as the semiconductor ecosystem evolves,” said Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Limited.

This strategic move follows the company’s recent establishment of ‘Colab Intelligence Private Limited’ for artificial intelligence operations, demonstrating Colab Platform’s commitment to diversified technology leadership across high-growth sectors.

Colab Platforms Share Price Performance Colab Platforms share price has shown a stellar growth, delivering multibagger returns to the investors. The smallcap stock has rallied 51% in one month and has jumped by a staggering 240% in three months. Colab Platforms shares have risen by 180% in six months and have surged by 1,174% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Over the past one year, Colab Platforms share price has delivered 2,767% returns, while it has given a stellar 19,570% returns in the past five years.

At 12:05 PM, Colab Platforms share price was still locked at 2% upper circuit of ₹196.70 apiece on the BSE.

