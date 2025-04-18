1964% rally in one year. Multibagger stock to declare bonus shares soon

Shares of Ujaas Energy Ltd, a small-cap multibagger stock, continued to remain in the spotlight after the company informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Saturday, April 19, 2025, to consider issuing bonus shares. The proposed move aims to help the company comply with Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) norms as mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Board Meet to Discuss Bonus Issue In an exchange filing, Ujaas Energy stated that its board will consider issuing bonus shares specifically to public shareholders in order to meet the MPS requirement under Rules 19(2)(b) and 19A of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules (SCRR) and Regulation 38 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations.

The agenda for the board meeting also includes appointing a Scrutinizer for the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), finalising the book closure date and cut-off date for e-voting, and approving the draft notice for the EGM, which will include the date, time, and venue of the meeting.

Bonus shares are additional shares issued to existing shareholders free of cost, in proportion to their holdings. For instance, in a 1:1 bonus issue, investors receive one additional share for every share held. These shares are issued from the company’s accumulated reserves or profits and do not involve any cash outflow from the shareholders.

This isn’t the first time Ujaas Energy has rewarded shareholders. In September last year, the company had issued 1 bonus share for every 4 shares held (1:4), signaling its intent to share profits with investors while improving stock liquidity.

Established in 1999, Ujaas Energy is among the early entrants in India’s solar power sector. The company has a strong foothold in solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and also offers end-to-end renewable energy solutions under its well-known “UJAAS” brand. With an installed capacity of around 14 MW and over 235 MW of solar power plants developed, Ujaas serves clients through platforms such as Ujaas Park, Ujaas My Site, and Ujaas Home.

Apart from its core solar operations, the company also manufactures transformers and has diversified into the electric vehicle segment, launching its own electric two-wheeler brand E-Spa.

Stock Delivers Multibagger Returns Ujaas Energy’s stock has delivered staggering multibagger returns to its investors. In the last 1 year, the stock has rallied a whopping 1,964 percent, while its five-year return stands at an eye-popping 14,600 percent.

The stock added 15 percent in April so far following an over 18 percent fall in March. Meanwhile, it advanced over 7 percent in February after an 18.5 percent decline in January.

Given its strong performance, shareholder-friendly policies like bonus issues, and increasing relevance in the green energy space, Ujaas Energy is gaining attention from both retail and institutional investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.