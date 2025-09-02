1969% rally in 5 year. Small-cap Multibagger stock hits 5% upper circuit on multiple order wins

Stock Market Today: small-cap Multibagger stock that has risen 1969% rally in 5 year, gained more than hit 5% in the intraday trades on Tuesday as the company announced business updates, involving multiple order wins, on Monday, after the market hours. Check details about Axiscades Technologies

Axiscades technologies announced bagging of multiple order on the exchanges on Monday after the market hours.

The Company has secured significant new orders, across aircraft cabin interiors design and retrofit solutions for international aircraft OEM and cabin interior company.

Axiscades Technologies order is from Global leading Aircraft OEM and Aircraft Cabin Interior company. The scope of order as per the details by Axiscades is for "the engagement spans the design, analysis, and development of cabin monuments, aircraft seating, electrical wiring design, systems integration and technical documentation solutions for aircraft cabin interiors - carried out at AXISCADES, Bangalore, and providing support at international locations as necessary.

The international Design & Development Contract for Axiscades Technologies is to be completed in 9 months, however the Follow on orders are also being expected. The broad consideration of this Design & development order for Axiscades is around $1.2 Million.

Besides Axiscades Technologies also announced Securing Strategic Order for Electronic Control Units In Su-30 “Super-30” Upgrade Program

AXISCADES Technologies, a key firm in defense, electronics, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence (ESAI) applications, has awarded a major order to its subsidiary Mistral Solutions for the supply of Electronic Control Units (ECUs) for the Su-30MKI "Super-30" modernization program, as per its release.

Mistral Solutions, a subsidiary of AXISCADES, has been awarded a contract by CASDIC (Combat Aircraft System Development and Integration Centre) to design 10 Electronic Control Units for the Su-30 MKI cooling system.

The deal is for prototype development, followed by an anticipated production order of 600 units worth Rs. 150 crores over 5 years.

small-cap Multibagger stock Axiscades Technologies hits upper circuit The Axiscades Technologies share price opened at ₹1320 more than 4% higher compared to previous days closing price of ₹1264.65. The Axiscades share price however gained further to intraday highs of ₹1327.85, which meant gains of to upper price band of the Axiscades share price. The Axiscades Technologies share price thereby was locked in an upper circuit .

The small-cap stock Axiscades share price has grown two fold in year to date and 2066% in last years thereby has given Multibagger returns to investors.

