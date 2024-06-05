199% Returns in 1 Year: Multibagger railway PSU stock rallies 6% on back-to-back order wins; Time to buy?
RVNL Share Price Today: Shares of RVNL rallied six per cent to hit an intra day high of ₹375 after securing two back-to-back orders for rail infra.
RVNL Share Price Today: Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) rallied six per cent during intra day on Wednesday, June 5 after securing back-to-back orders. RVNL has given multi-bagger returns to investors over the last one-to-three-year periods. The railway public-sector undertaking (PSU) is a construction arm of the railway ministry for projects and transportation infra development.
