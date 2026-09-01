1st ever buyback approved by this infra company - Check face value, price per share and size

Man Infraconstruction share price jumped over 3% to its day's high of ₹126.30 per share on BSE on Monday, September 1, after it announced a share buyback worth up to ₹169.29 crore through the open market route.

The company's board approved the repurchase of fully paid-up equity shares at a price of up to ₹171 per share, offering an important corporate development for the company's public shareholders.

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"...we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, inter alia approved the Buyback of fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each of the Company at a price not exceeding Rs. 171/- (Rupees One Hundred and Seventy One only) per equity share ("Maximum Buyback Price") arid for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 169,29,00,000/- (Rupees -One Hundred and Sixty Nine Crores Tw~nty Nine Lakhs only) ('.'Maximum Buyback Size"), from all shareholders/beneficial owners of the equity shares of the Company (other than the Promoters, the Promoter group and Persons acting in control of the Company) payable in cash via Open Market route through the Stock Exchange mechanism in accordance with the provisions under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("Buyback Regulations") and the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, as amended, and other applicable provisions thereunder," it said in an exchange filing.

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The buyback will be carried out through the stock exchange mechanism and will be payable in cash. Promoters, members of the promoter group and persons acting in control of the company will not participate in the buyback. The company said the detailed public announcement containing the process, timelines and other statutory details will be issued in due course in accordance with the applicable buyback regulations.

Buyback details At the maximum buyback price of ₹171 per equity share and the maximum buyback size of ₹169.29 crore, Man Infraconstruction indicated that it could repurchase up to 99 lakh equity shares.

The indicative maximum buyback of 99 lakh shares represents 2.45% of the company's total paid-up equity share capital as of September 1, 2026. The proposed buyback is also less than 25% of the company's existing paid-up equity capital.

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The actual number of shares repurchased could, however, exceed the indicative maximum of 99 lakh shares if the company buys back shares at a price below the maximum buyback price of ₹171 per share, assuming the full deployment of the maximum buyback size. However, the total repurchase will remain subject to the maximum buyback size of ₹169.29 crore.

The maximum buyback size represents 8.66% and 7.99% of the aggregate of the company's total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves based on its latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2026, respectively. The company noted that this is not more than 10% of the aggregate of its total paid-up capital and free reserves in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI Buyback Regulations.

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The ₹169.29 crore maximum buyback size does not include transaction costs associated with the exercise.

The company's pre-buyback shareholding pattern, as of August 28, 2026, showed that the promoter and promoter group held 25,23,81,757 equity shares, accounting for 62.52% of the equity share capital. Public shareholders held 15,12,84,748 equity shares, representing 37.48% of the company's share capital. The total number of existing equity shares stood at 40,36,66,505.

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Assuming the buyback of the maximum 99 lakh equity shares at the maximum price of ₹171 per share, the post-buyback shareholding pattern would change. The promoter and promoter group would continue to hold 25,23,81,757 equity shares, but their percentage holding would rise to 64.09%. Public shareholders' equity shareholding would decline to 14,13,84,748 shares, representing 35.91% of the post-buyback equity share capital. The total equity shares would fall to 39,37,66,505 under this assumption.

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The company clarified that the actual post-buyback shareholding pattern may vary depending on the actual number of equity shares ultimately bought back.

Man Infra share performance The stock has given strong returns in recent times. It has added over 8% in 1 week, 26% in 1 month, and over 16% in the last 6 months. However, in the past 1 year, it has lost 22%. Furthermore, in the long term, the scrip has given multibagger returns, rising 163% in 5 years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.