2,000 Robinhood accounts infiltrated by hackers - Report

1 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2020, 08:14 AM IST Staff Writer

Robinhood was now considering whether to add a phone number along with other tools, the report said.

Hackers infiltrated nearly 2,000 accounts of fintech startup Robinhood Markets Inc and siphoned off customer funds, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person with knowledge of an internal review.

Last week, the Menlo Park, California-based company said some customers might have become a target of hackers because of their personal email accounts being compromised outside of its platform.

