2,000 Robinhood accounts infiltrated by hackers - Report

Hackers infiltrated nearly 2,000 accounts of fintech startup Robinhood Markets Inc and siphoned off customer funds, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person with knowledge of an internal review.

Robinhood was now considering whether to add a phone number along with other tools, the report said.

Last week, the Menlo Park, California-based company said some customers might have become a target of hackers because of their personal email accounts being compromised outside of its platform.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.