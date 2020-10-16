Subscribe
2,000 Robinhood accounts infiltrated by hackers - Report
The logo for Robinhood is displayed on a smartphone

2,000 Robinhood accounts infiltrated by hackers - Report

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST

Robinhood was now considering whether to add a phone number along with other tools, the report said.

Hackers infiltrated nearly 2,000 accounts of fintech startup Robinhood Markets Inc and siphoned off customer funds, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person with knowledge of an internal review.

Hackers infiltrated nearly 2,000 accounts of fintech startup Robinhood Markets Inc and siphoned off customer funds, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person with knowledge of an internal review.

Robinhood was now considering whether to add a phone number along with other tools, the report said.

Robinhood was now considering whether to add a phone number along with other tools, the report said.

Last week, the Menlo Park, California-based company said some customers might have become a target of hackers because of their personal email accounts being compromised outside of its platform.

