2 Adani Group stocks made a new 52-week-high in trade today

Commenting on the performance of Nifty today, Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research of Kotak Securities Ltd, said “Markets were in a fall zone for quite some time, so today's bounce back came as a major relief to investors. Recovery in global markets helped investors to take exposure to automobile & banking stocks, which retreated sharply in recent sessions. However, markets may remain volatile on worries of further rate hikes by the US Fed and unabated FPI outflows. Technically, on weekly charts the Nifty has formed an inside body Hammer kind of formation which indicates indecisiveness between the bulls and bears. For the bulls, the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and 16000 would act as a trend decider level. A strong possibility of a fresh uptrend rally is likely, if the index trades above 16000-16050, which is a short term resistance zone. Above the same, the index could rally till 16200-16300. On the flip side, a close below 50-day SMA or 15850 could trigger a fresh round of selling. Below which the index could slip till 15700-15650."