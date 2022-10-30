2 bluechip FMCG stocks could hit a record high post Q2 results: Buy?

ITC Ltd. is a blue chip company with a market valuation of Rs. 4,28,677.66 crore. Among its top FMCG brands are Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Yippee!, Bingo!, B Natural, ITC Master Chef, Fabelle, Sunbean, Fiama, Engage, Vivel, Savlon, Classmate, Paperkraft, Mangaldeep, and Aim. With over 90 years of history in India, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is the country's largest fast-moving consumer goods firm. Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is a blue-chip corporation with a market capitalization of ₹5,93,318.79 Cr. Leading household products including Pond's, Vaseline, Lakmé, Dove, Clinic Plus, Sunsilk, Pepsodent, Closeup, Axe, Simple, Love Beauty Planet, TRESemmé, Brooke Bond, Bru, Knorr, Kissan, Kwality Wall's, Horlicks, and Pureit are all represented in HUL's product line. These 2 blue-chip stocks have received a buy call rating following their Q2FY23 results from several brokerage houses.
ITC Ltd
The research analysts of ICICI Direct Research said in a note that “ITC continued its growth momentum across categories in Q2FY23. The cigarettes category has been benefited by stable taxation, market share gains with aggressive trade promotions and newly launched premium brands in last one year. FMCG business is witnessing strong growth specifically in underpenetrated foods category & strong traction from education & stationary business (fully functional education institutions have propelled growth after two years). Further, paperboard business is not only benefited by pricing growth but it is also gaining volumes across user industries. Hotels business has been benefited by pent-up demand conditions after two years of Covid impacted occupancies. Given, Q3 is peak quarter for travel, the hotels occupancies & ARRs are likely to remain robust in near future. We believe ITC would continue to grow in its core business of Cigarettes and FMCG with stable taxation & softening of raw material prices. We remain positive on ITC from long term growth perspective. We maintain our BUY recommendation with the revised target price on stock to ₹405 / share (earlier 360 /share)."
They further added that “ITC’s share price gave a return of 30% in last five years (from ₹269 in October 2017 to 350 in October 2022) underperforming FMCG index. We raise our cigarette volumes growth estimate from 10% to 13% for FY23E. We also incorporate higher hotel occupancies and ARRs after factoring in strong H1FY23 performance and future outlook. We maintain our BUY recommendation."
Stable taxation on cigarettes is expected to maintain current volumes runrate. The company has been gaining market share in cigarettes from last one year through new premium products & trade promotions, FMCG business growing at a sustained pace with continuous improvement in margins in last five years. Large opportunity size of existing foods (Atta, Biscuits, Juices, Noodles, snacks, Chocolate & dairy) portfolio would help in growing the business at faster pace compared to other FMCG companies and hotels business in occupancy levels has crossed 70% & ARRs are above pre-pandemic levels. It would continue to grow at a faster pace in the near term factoring in pent-up demand, are the top 3 key triggers for future price performance of ITC said the research analysts of ICICI Direct Research.
The research analysts of KRChoksey Research said “ITC is seeing broad-based growth across segments, markets, and channels. Expected pick-up in consumption in the coming quarters led by softening inflation, normal monsoons and proactive measures taken by the Government and RBI augurs well for ITC. We continue to like ITC for its competitive advantage in terms of sourcing, market share gains from illicit trade in the cigarettes business, increasing penetration of the FMCG business, innovative launches in FMCG and packaging businesses, and revival of the hotels business. We value ITC shares using the SOTP approach applying 12.6x EV/EBITDA (unchanged) on the FY24E EBITDA of Cigarette business; 21.0x EV/EBITDA (previously 18.9x) on the FY24E EBITDA of Hotels business; 8.6x EV/EBITDA (unchanged) on FY24E EBITDA of Agri business; 6.0x EV/EBITDA (unchanged) on FY24E EBITDA of Paper business and 8.8x EV/Revenue (previously 8.0x) on FY24E Revenue of FMCG business – we increase our target price to INR 400 per share (previously INR 369); an upside of 15.5% over the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “BUY" rating on ITC Ltd shares."
The shares of ITC Ltd closed on the NSE at ₹346.00 apiece on Friday, up by 0.058% from the previous close of ₹345.80. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹353.20 on (21-October-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹207.00 on (24-February-2022). If the stock reaches the target price stated by the aforementioned brokerage companies, it will set a new high.
Hindustan Unilever (HUVR IN)
The research analysts of the broking firm Sharekhan said “Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) revenues and PAT grew by 16% to Rs. 14,751 crore and 9% to Rs. 2,386 crore, respectively in Q2FY2023. Growth was largely driven by price hikes (of ~12%) to mitigate the raw material price inflation of 22%. The domestic volume growth was steady at 4% (stood at 6% in Q1FY2023) was better than the industry’s decline of 4-5% in Q2. The company continues to gain market share in more than 75% of portfolio, which along with sustained strong traction in premium products aided the company to post better sales volume during the quarter. The raw material inflation led to 580 bps y-o-y decline in the gross margins to 45.8% (and 154 bps decline on q-o-q basis), while lower advertisement spends and cost savings curb sharp decline in the OPM to 22.9%. Operating profit and Adjusted PAT grew by 8% and 9% y-o-y, respectively. One-time prior period tax credit of Rs. 258 crore led to 20% growth in the reported PAT."
They further added that “HUL is focusing on premiumisation, market development to improve penetration in key categories and digitalisation to drive consistent double-digit earnings growth in the medium to long term. Strategy is also help it post consistent improvement in market share (in 75% of the product portfolio). HUL is currently trading at 64x/54x its FY2023E/24E earnings. Leading position in some high-penetrated categories, thrust on innovation and market development to remain competitive and drive consistent earnings growth makes it good pick from a long-term perspective. Any uptick in rural demand might help company improve the volume growth in the quarters ahead. We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 3,005 (rolling it over October 2024 earnings)."
The research analysts of the broking firm Motilal Oswal said “HUVR’s sales and volumes were ahead of expectations in 1QFY23 but gross profit, EBITDA, PBT and PAT were broadly in line. Margin pressure led by commodity cost inflation is likely to persist in 2QFY23E, before sequential improvement from 3QFY23E onwards. Within the premium personal care portfolio, skin care is ahead of pre-Covid levels although color cosmetics portfolio is still below the pre-pandemic levels despite the recent recovery in mobility. Signs of incipient earnings growth recovery are getting better – but only gradually – fueled by possible good monsoon, fertilizer subsidy, gradual reduction in commodity costs from the decadal high levels and recovery in premium personal care portfolio. We maintain BUY with a TP of INR3,000."
The research analysts of the broking firm Axis Securities said “The management is cautiously optimistic about margins and demand front as key raw material prices though declining, but has not seen stability yet, while meaningful recovery in the rural economy will keep the growth trajectory of both the topline and bottom line under check for at least till Q3FY23. However, HUVR’s long-term growth prospects remain strong as the management focuses on driving 1) a broad-based portfolio and straddling across the price-value matrix, 2) Cost savings initiatives, 3) Market development and market share gains across the portfolio, 4) Strong execution capabilities, which displays its strength in diverse product portfolio and strong financial prowess in this volatile and challenging environment. We have rolled over our estimates to sept24 EPS and maintain BUY with a revised TP of ₹2850 (sept-24 EPS) vs ₹2,810 (56x FY24 EPS) earlier."
The shares of Hindustan Unilever Limited closed on Friday at ₹2,526.40 apiece, up by 0.29% from the previous close of ₹2,519.00. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,734.00 on (03-October-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹1,901.55 on (08-March-2022). The stock will achieve a new high if it meets the target price established by the aforementioned brokerage firms.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
