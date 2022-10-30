2 bluechip FMCG stocks could hit a record high post Q2 results: Buy?

ITC Ltd

The research analysts of ICICI Direct Research said in a note that “ITC continued its growth momentum across categories in Q2FY23. The cigarettes category has been benefited by stable taxation, market share gains with aggressive trade promotions and newly launched premium brands in last one year. FMCG business is witnessing strong growth specifically in underpenetrated foods category & strong traction from education & stationary business (fully functional education institutions have propelled growth after two years). Further, paperboard business is not only benefited by pricing growth but it is also gaining volumes across user industries. Hotels business has been benefited by pent-up demand conditions after two years of Covid impacted occupancies. Given, Q3 is peak quarter for travel, the hotels occupancies & ARRs are likely to remain robust in near future. We believe ITC would continue to grow in its core business of Cigarettes and FMCG with stable taxation & softening of raw material prices. We remain positive on ITC from long term growth perspective. We maintain our BUY recommendation with the revised target price on stock to ₹405 / share (earlier 360 /share)."