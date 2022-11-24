2 bonus issues, 2 stock splits: These multibaggers to be in focus tomorrow

Four stocks namely Commercial Syn Bags, Dev Information Technology, Mafatlal Industries, and Maharashtra Seamless will be in focus on November 25 as they will turn ex-split and ex-bonus on this day. These stocks are multi-baggers and have given hefty returns between 100% to 450% to their investors in the last 2 years. 3 of the stocks are small-caps, while one is midcap. On Thursday, these four stocks witnessed huge buying sentiments which led to gains between 2% to 7% during the day. Ex-date is one day prior to the record date of a company's corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues, stock splits, and rights issues among others.

