2 bonus shares and 1 stock split to watch next week

NINtec SYSTEMS

A bonus share in the ratio of 1:2 has been approved by the corporation. The record date has been set for June 7, 2022, and the stock will become ex-bonus on June 6, 2022. In BSE exchange filing the company has said “In appreciation of continuing support from Shareholders of the Company, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 21st April, 2022, subject to consent of the Members of the Company, approved and recommended issue of Bonus Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten only) each, credited as fully paid-up equity shares to eligible members of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten only) each for every 2 (Two) existing fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten only) each held by the members of the Company, by capitalizing a sum of Rs. 3,44,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crore Forty-Four Lakh Only) out of Free Reserves of the Company."