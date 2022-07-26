2 chemical stocks to buy, accumulate after Q1 results as recommended by Nirmal Bang2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 01:14 PM IST
- Navin Fluorine continues to be brokerage Nirmal Bang's top stock pick in the specialty chemicals stocks
Domestic brokerage and research firm Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities is bullish on two chemical stocks after their respective Q1FY23 results - which are Navin Fluorine International (NFL) and Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem and has Buy and Accumulate ratings on the stocks respectively.