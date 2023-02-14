2 chemical stocks to buy post Q3 results, as recommended by Nirmal Bang
- Nirmal Bang has ‘Buy’ ratings on two chemical stocks - Fine Organic Industries and Neogen Chemicals
Domestic brokerage and research firm Nirmal Bang has recommended ‘Buy’ ratings on two chemical stocks - Fine Organic Industries and Neogen Chemicals after their respective earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal or Q3 FY23.
