2 chemical stocks to buy post Q3 results, as recommended by Nirmal Bang

"We like Neogen's ability to handle complex opportunities in the existing business and believe that there is a long runway for growth in the CSM business with the innovators. While execution remains the key in the new business, we assign higher probability for non-linear growth over the medium to long term. Post earnings revision, we upgrade NEOGEN to BUY with a revised target price (TP) of Rs1,500 (earlier Rs1,570). NEOGEN’s premium valuation is on account of its niche presence in value-added bromine chain and optionality in the Battery Chemicals segment."