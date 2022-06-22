2 finance stocks at 52-week-low fixed record date for dividend

The record date of July 4, 2022 for dividend has been set by the boards of directors of Motilal Oswal Financial Financial Services Limited and Geojit Financial Services Limited.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The record date of July 4, 2022 for dividend has been set by the boards of directors of Motilal Oswal Financial Financial Services Limited and Geojit Financial Services Limited. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has announced an equity dividend of 500.00% at a face value of ₹1, or ₹5 per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2022. This yields a dividend yield of 0.68 per cent at the current share price of ₹730. Furthermore, Geojit Financial Services has announced an equity dividend of 300.00% for the fiscal year ending March 2022, with a face value of ₹1 equaling ₹3 per share. At the present share price of ₹48.00, this translates to a dividend yield of 6.25 per cent.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The record date of July 4, 2022 for dividend has been set by the boards of directors of Motilal Oswal Financial Financial Services Limited and Geojit Financial Services Limited. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has announced an equity dividend of 500.00% at a face value of ₹1, or ₹5 per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2022. This yields a dividend yield of 0.68 per cent at the current share price of ₹730. Furthermore, Geojit Financial Services has announced an equity dividend of 300.00% for the fiscal year ending March 2022, with a face value of ₹1 equaling ₹3 per share. At the present share price of ₹48.00, this translates to a dividend yield of 6.25 per cent.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
For the purpose of dividend, the company has informed BSE that “Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act") and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations"), the Company has fixed Monday, July 04, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of Members to final dividend for the Financial year 2021-22, if approved, at the AGM."
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
For the purpose of dividend, the company has informed BSE that “Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act") and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations"), the Company has fixed Monday, July 04, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of Members to final dividend for the Financial year 2021-22, if approved, at the AGM."
The stock closed today at ₹730.00 down by 2.29% from the previous close of ₹747.10. Motilal Oswal Financial Services shares on the NSE reached a 52-week low of ₹714 on June 17, 2022, and a 52-week high of ₹1,188 on July 19, 2021, meaning that the stock, at the current price of ₹730, is trading 38.55 per cent below its 52-week high and 2.24 per cent above its 52-week low.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Geojit Financial Services Limited
The company on 21st June 2022 informed BSE by saying that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Monday, 04th July, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The final dividend, if approved by the Members at the AGM, will be paid subject to deduction of tax at source."
The stock gained 1.37 per cent to close at ₹48.15 on the BSE today from its previous closing of ₹47.50. At the current price of ₹48.15, shares of Geojit Financial Services are trading 53.09 per cent below its 52-week high and 11.32 per cent above its 52-week low. The stock had previously reached a 52-week high of ₹102.65 on July 16, 2021, and a 52-week low of ₹43.25 on June 20, 2022.