2 finance stocks at 52-week-low fixed record date for dividend

The record date of July 4, 2022 for dividend has been set by the boards of directors of Motilal Oswal Financial Financial Services Limited and Geojit Financial Services Limited. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has announced an equity dividend of 500.00% at a face value of ₹1, or ₹5 per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2022. This yields a dividend yield of 0.68 per cent at the current share price of ₹730. Furthermore, Geojit Financial Services has announced an equity dividend of 300.00% for the fiscal year ending March 2022, with a face value of ₹1 equaling ₹3 per share. At the present share price of ₹48.00, this translates to a dividend yield of 6.25 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}