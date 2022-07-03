2 FMCG stocks to buy next week for a sharp upside in 6 months

CCL Products

HDFC Securities has highlighted the management commentary by saying that “the Russia-Ukraine issue is not likely to have any significant impact on the company’s business. While there might be some volume deferment in near term due to logistical disruptions, long-term fundamentals of the company remain intact. The management is confident of delivering volume growth of >15% YoY. However, given the increase in coffee prices, revenue growth is expected to be 20-25% YoY. We expect earnings CAGR of ~26% over FY22-24E on the account of a) doubling of Vietnam Capacity (company enjoys tax break here), b) higher share of small packs & packing capacity ramp-up, and c) increasing share of India branded business in the overall revenue mix."