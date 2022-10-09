2 high promoter holding multibagger stocks are likely to be in focus on Monday

The shares of Deep Industries Ltd. ended trading on Friday at Rs. 310.50 a piece, up 4.49 per cent from the previous close of Rs. 297.15. In contrast to the 20-Day average volume of 234,584 shares, the stock had a total volume of 1,074,685 shares on Friday. The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past five years of 654.56%, and over the past year, it has climbed by 92.14%. The stock has appreciated 97.08% YTD so far in 2022. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 63.99%, FIIs holding of 2.00% (down by 1.71% QoQ), Government holding of 0.02% and public stake of 33.99% (up by 1.72% QoQ). The promoter stake of Deep Industries recorded in Q1 is much higher than its peers such as Mahanagar Gas, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Indraprastha Gas, Petronet LNG and GAIL.