2 maharatna dividend stocks to buy as suggested by HDFC Securities

GAIL (India)

According to the brokerage, the company's Q4 revenue was INR 231 billion (+92 per cent year over year, +4% quarter over quarter). The trading margin was INR 2,088/tscm (+3 per cent QoQ) and the marketing volume was 95mmscmd (+4% YoY, -2 per cent QoQ). The operating profit was INR 18 billion (-1 per cent QoQ). The brokerage has said the company’s Q4 revenue was reported at INR 25bn (+13% YoY, +4% QoQ), with sales volume at 216kT, (-8% YoY, flat QoQ). The overall revenue was up YoY despite decline in volumes due to improvement in realisation, which remains healthy at INR 116/kg (+22% YoY, +5% QoQ). The operating profit of the segment was at INR 5bn on account of improved price realisation.