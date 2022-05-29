2 multibagger penny stocks locked in upper circuit to watch next week

Impex Ferro Tech

On Friday, Impex Ferro Tech's stock touched the upper circuit for the ninth time in a row. On 27/05/2022, the stock reached its 52-week high with a final traded price of ₹10.54. The BSE-listed multibagger stock has been touching higher circuit since May 19, 2022, despite a weak market. In the previous year, the stock has climbed from ₹0.72 as of June 1, 2021 to the current market price, resulting in a massive multibagger return of 1,363.89 per cent. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has risen from ₹1.35 on January 3, 2022 to ₹10.54, resulting in a multibagger return of 680.74 per cent in 2022 so far. This multibagger stock has gained by nearly 200 per cent in the previous six months, rising from around ₹110 to ₹329.45. Impex Ferro Tech's share price has increased by over 63 per cent in the previous month, rising from ₹6.45 to ₹10.54. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹0.72 on June 1, 2021, and the company's market valuation is ₹92.68 crore. Its most recent trade volume was about ₹11,647, with a 20-day average trade volume of ₹48,259. Impex Ferro Tech's stock currently has a PE multiple of 17.75. The book value per share is -25.95, with a PB of -0.40 and an ROE of -2.23. Impex Ferro Tech is trading higher than the 5 days, 20 day, 50 days, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages outperforming the sector by almost 4%.