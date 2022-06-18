2 multibagger penny stocks to watch next week for stock split

On the subject of upcoming stock splits in 2022 India or upcoming split shares 2022, Navkar Urbanstructure and Ashnisha Industries' shareholders and new investors should be informed of the stock split or split share that is approaching in the next week of June. Both of these stocks are penny stocks with multibagger returns for shareholders, however, investors should prepare for the approaching stock split soon, since existing shares will be divided into multiple shares next week, on June 23rd, 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}