2 multibagger penny stocks to watch next week for stock split

On the subject of upcoming stock splits in 2022 India or upcoming split shares 2022, Navkar Urbanstructure and Ashnisha Industries' shareholders and new investors should be informed of the stock split or split share that is approaching in the next week of June. Both of these stocks are penny stocks with multibagger returns for shareholders, however, investors should prepare for the approaching stock split soon, since existing shares will be divided into multiple shares next week, on June 23rd, 2022.
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that its Board of Directors has approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up into 5 (Five) equity shares of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company. The record date for the purpose of stock split has been set for the 23rd of June 2022.
The shares of Navkar Urbanstructure have risen from ₹15.80 on June 21, 2021 to ₹63.35 last traded, representing a multibagger gain of 300.95 per cent. So far in 2022, the stock has returned 41.72 per cent to shareholders on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock closed at ₹63.35 on Friday, a 1.60 per cent rise from its previous closing of ₹62.35.
Ashnisha Industries
The Company's Board of Directors approved and fixed Thursday, June 23, 2022 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders with regard to the subdivision of 1 equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up to 10 equity shares of face value of Rs.1/- each fully paid-up, the company said in a BSE exchange filing.
The shares of Ashnisha Industries have climbed from ₹5.19 level as of 21st June 2021 to the last traded price of ₹16.60 which represents a multibagger return of 219.85% in 1 year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has given 69.39% returns so far in 2022 to the shareholders.