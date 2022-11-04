2 multibagger stocks could rise up to 14% in 3 months of holdings: Buy?

“Under AHVAAN 2025, the company plans to have 300+ hotel room portfolio with zero net debt status. IHCL also aims to achieve 33%+ margins (35% for new businesses) through cost efficiencies. We expect revenue CAGR of 40.9% during FY22-24E. Business to recover fully to pre-Covid levels while EBITDA to surpass pre-Covid levels in FY23E; margins seen at over 32% in FY24E, which has the potential to further expand by ~100 bps thereafter. In terms of b/s, the company raised net proceeds of ₹3943 crore via rights issue and QIP of which ₹3247 crore will be used for debt repayment and balance to fund the growth for expansion of Ginger hotels and Sea Rock expansion. With this fund raise, the company has now become a debt free company," claimed the analysts.