2 multibagger stocks locked in upper circuit after gaining over 500% YTD so far

Commenting on the upcoming performance of Nifty, Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd said “Though the market was volatile, it moved in a small band as investors traded with caution after the recent upsurge. However, the positive thing was benchmarks managed to rebound in late trades to end in the green. With the overhang of monetary policy now behind us, the geo-political tension between China & Taiwan will be in focus, as any flare up in the region may lead to panic situations across the globe. Technically, on weekly charts, the index has formed a bullish candle. Further, daily and intraday charts are indicating the continuation of a non-directional activity in the near future. The short texture of the market is still on the bullish side but a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the 17500 breakout level. Above the same, the index could rally up to 17600-17750. On the flip side, below 17500, the index would retest the level of 17250-17200 and if the downside continues, it may correct up to 17050-17000."

