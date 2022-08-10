These 2 stocks to consider bonus shares issue today. Details inside1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 01:10 PM IST
- Ram Ratna Wires has given multibagger return of more than 123% in a year's period
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd and Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd are the two companies that will consider the proposal for the issuance of bonus equity shares along with their quarterly results in their respective board meetings scheduled for August 10, 2022. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.