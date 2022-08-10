Ram Ratna Wires Ltd and Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd are the two companies that will consider the proposal for the issuance of bonus equity shares along with their quarterly results in their respective board meetings scheduled for August 10, 2022. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd

Pondy Oxides had informed on July 25, that “it is proposed to convene meeting of the Board of Directors of our company on Wednesday, 10th August 2022 at 03 :00 PM, inter-alia: To consider and approve the un-audited Financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2022; to recommend the proposal for declaration of Bonus Shares, if any, on the Equity Shares of the company."

Incorporated in 1995, Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd (POCL) is a leading lead, lead alloys and plastic additives producer. The chemical stock has rallied over 68% in a year's period.

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd

On the other hand, Ram Ratna Wires last week had said in an exchange filing that “the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10th August, 2022, through video conferencing, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the following: Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2022."

The board will also consider "increase in the authorized share capital of the Company and consequent alteration of Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the company, subject to the approval by the members; and proposal for issue of bonus shares, subject to the approval by the members and any other requisite approvals."

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of enamelled copper winding wires. The multibagger stock has rallied more than 123% in a year's period.