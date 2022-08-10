These 2 stocks to consider bonus shares issue today. Details inside

Pondy Oxides had informed on July 25, that “it is proposed to convene meeting of the Board of Directors of our company on Wednesday, 10th August 2022 at 03 :00 PM, inter-alia: To consider and approve the un-audited Financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2022; to recommend the proposal for declaration of Bonus Shares, if any, on the Equity Shares of the company."

