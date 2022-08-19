2 multibagger stocks to watch ahead for bonus shares: Do you hold any?

Commenting on the performance of the market, Hemant Kanawala, Senior Executive Vice President & Head Equity, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited said “Overall Monsoon is progressing well (~9.5% above normal, cumulatively), with some spatial weakness in Eastern India. While sowing progress has been relatively weak which may impact crop output, India’s food stocks remain healthy which in turn will help keep food inflation in check. On the other hand, the recently concluded earnings season saw healthy sales growth, with some pressure on profitability arising from high energy prices. Owing to the recent correction in crude prices, pressure on margins should ease off over the next couple of quarters. Going forward, all eyes will remain on domestic recovery. Upcoming festive season demand is something markets will watch out for. The festival season demand is expected to be buoyant as this is the first normal festival season post-COVID-19 and rural segment may see buoyancy on back of strong monsoon."

