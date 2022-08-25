2 multibagger stocks to watch in the first week of September for stock splits

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

On 21st June 2022, the Board of Directors recommended splitting one equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 into five equity shares with a face value of Rs. 2. For the purpose of the same the company said on 2nd August 2022 in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has fixed Friday, 2nd September, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of equity shares of the Company."