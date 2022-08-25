2 multibagger stocks to watch in the first week of September for stock splits

In the upcoming days, investors should keep an eye on the shares of Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd. and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. for corporate action like stock splits.
In the upcoming days, investors should keep an eye on the shares of Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd. and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. for corporate action like stock splits. The record date for the stock split has been set by the boards of Savita Oil Technologies and Ritesh Properties and Industries as September 2, 2022 and September 3, 2022, respectively.
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
On 21st June 2022, the Board of Directors recommended splitting one equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 into five equity shares with a face value of Rs. 2. For the purpose of the same the company said on 2nd August 2022 in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has fixed Friday, 2nd September, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of equity shares of the Company."
The shares of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd closed today at ₹1,618.00 apiece, down by 2.92% from the previous close of ₹1,666.60. The stock price has risen from ₹17.55 as of 1st January 1999 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 9,119.37%. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained 42.04% and has gained 3.27% in the last 1 year. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 42.74% so far in 2022.
Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, notice is hereby given that the Company has fixed Saturday, September 03, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for subdivision/split of face value of the equity shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- per share to face value of Re. 1/- per share."
Today's closing price for Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd shares was ₹485.30, a 10% drop from the previous close of ₹539.20 a share. The stock price climbed from ₹11 a piece on July 14, 1995, to its current price, which is an all-time high and a multibagger return of 4,311.82%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 7,015.84% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 3468.38% over the past three years. The stock has generated a multibagger return of 149.19% during the past year, and YTD, it has gained by 13.27% so far in 2022.
